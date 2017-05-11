Legislature passes culture-changing r...

Legislature passes culture-changing reform for Division of Youth Corrections

The frame from a 2016 video shows staff restraining a detainee at Colorado Division of Youth Corrections Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center. A bill passed in the legislative session's final hours calls for wide-ranging reform within Colorado's 10 youth corrections centers, a system under intense scrutiny after reports detailing violence, pain-compliance techniques and a body restraint called the "wrap."

