Legislative session ends in a flurry

Legislative session ends in a flurry

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fort Morgan Times

The last day of the 2017 regular legislative session ended with a flurry of activity on issues such as school finance and the final passage of a bill that will save a dozen rural hospitals. Republican Rep. Jon Becker of Fort Morgan and Democratic House Majority Leader KC Becker of Boulder marshaled Senate Bill 17-267, also known as "Sustainability of Rural Colorado," across the finish line Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Morgan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min cpeter1313 48,890
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 13 hr tbird19482 28,322
last post wins! (Feb '11) Sat Princess Hey 26,367
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) Sat Top 83
ProGlide Tanning for genitals Sat Super tanner 1
Advice for visiting Denver Sat Lynchmon 3
Opiates May 12 tony 7
The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11) May 5 Steve 56
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,214 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC