Legislative session ends in a flurry

The last day of the 2017 regular legislative session ended with a flurry of activity on issues such as school finance and the final passage of a bill that will save a dozen rural hospitals. Republican Rep. Jon Becker of Fort Morgan and Democratic House Majority Leader KC Becker of Boulder marshaled Senate Bill 17-267, also known as "Sustainability of Rural Colorado," across the finish line Wednesday morning.

