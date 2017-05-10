Legislative session ends in a flurry
The last day of the 2017 regular legislative session ended with a flurry of activity on issues such as school finance and the final passage of a bill that will save a dozen rural hospitals. Republican Rep. Jon Becker of Fort Morgan and Democratic House Majority Leader KC Becker of Boulder marshaled Senate Bill 17-267, also known as "Sustainability of Rural Colorado," across the finish line Wednesday morning.
