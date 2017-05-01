Leak in line from gas well blamed in fatal Colorado blast
The line had been cut open some distance from the well, allowing gas to leak into the soil and make its way into the basement of the home, said Ted Poszywak, chief of the Frederick-Firestone fire department. A third person was badly burned in the April 17 explosion in Firestone, about 30 miles north of Denver.
