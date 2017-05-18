Lakewood looks to boost bike safety
FEBRUARY 12: Green paint marks a new bike lane at the intersection of Garrison St and Mississippi Ave in Lakewood, Colorado on February 12, 2016. Green street paintings marking bike lanes were recently created at a few high traffic intersections and have caused some confusion, and complaints, from cyclists as vehicles have started to use them as turn lanes amongst other complaints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tar in Denver
|1 hr
|Haaalllpppp
|4
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,988
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|tbird19482
|28,342
|Tar help
|4 hr
|Haaalllpppp
|1
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,380
|1987 americas most wanted will now go into isra...
|Wed
|EARTHQUAKE
|1
|Ashley Rodriguez
|May 16
|Wanna know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC