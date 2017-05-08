Judge issues injunction against forme...

Judge issues injunction against former Denver Post ad execs who launched competing firm

The Denver Post newspaper building at 101 W. Colfax Ave. is shown in this photo. AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Post A Denver judge has issued a preliminary injunction against three former Denver Post advertising executives, telling them they cannot use or disclose confidential information they downloaded before leaving the newspaper or solicit business from the newspaper's customers.

