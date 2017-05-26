JeffCo deputies search for two men who stole weapons from gun store
Jefferson County deputies are searching for two men who stole weapons after breaking into Machine Gun Tours on West Colfax Avenue. The sheriff's office received an alert about 2:30 a.m. Friday about an alarm at the store, 12550 W. Colfax Ave., KMGH-Channel 7 reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|41 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,738
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... (Nov '16)
|7 hr
|Jones3414
|27
|Supreme Court appears favorable to Secret Servi... (Mar '12)
|15 hr
|Grecian Formula 3...
|24
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|Wed
|tbird19482
|28,414
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Tammy Roth
|723
|Rembering Veterans lost during Memorial Day
|May 29
|Rising Son Congrats
|1
|Tar in Denver
|May 29
|TnShine Man
|6
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC