JeffCo deputies search for two men who stole weapons from gun store

Friday May 26 Read more: Denver Post

Jefferson County deputies are searching for two men who stole weapons after breaking into Machine Gun Tours on West Colfax Avenue. The sheriff's office received an alert about 2:30 a.m. Friday about an alarm at the store, 12550 W. Colfax Ave., KMGH-Channel 7 reports .

