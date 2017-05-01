International Church of Cannabis Faces Opposition From Washington Park Neighbors

About forty people came to the West Washington Park Neighborhood Association 's board meeting on May 2; most of them were there to talk about the church, and only twenty minutes of the meeting had been set aside for that discussion. Sheliah Reynolds, who lives about 25 feet from the church property, at 400 South Logan Street, had reached out to the board in advance, requesting a chance to speak about the church.

