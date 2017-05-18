Insights: What does it mean to be a D...

Insights: What does it mean to be a Democrat anymore, especially in Colorado?

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Gazette

Sen. Michael Bennet was on a roll. His digs at President Trump excited the crowd that was decidedly pro-Democrat as Bennet spoke from the aisle between the pews in Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church Friday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 36 min Frankie Rizzo 49,080
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 13 hr tbird19482 28,343
Roosters Fri zooalogy 1
Tar in Denver Thu Haaalllpppp 4
Tar help May 18 Haaalllpppp 1
last post wins! (Feb '11) May 18 Princess Hey 26,380
1987 americas most wanted will now go into isra... May 17 EARTHQUAKE 1
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,097 • Total comments across all topics: 281,176,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC