Insights: What does it mean to be a Democrat anymore, especially in Colorado?
Sen. Michael Bennet was on a roll. His digs at President Trump excited the crowd that was decidedly pro-Democrat as Bennet spoke from the aisle between the pews in Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church Friday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|36 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,080
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|13 hr
|tbird19482
|28,343
|Roosters
|Fri
|zooalogy
|1
|Tar in Denver
|Thu
|Haaalllpppp
|4
|Tar help
|May 18
|Haaalllpppp
|1
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|May 18
|Princess Hey
|26,380
|1987 americas most wanted will now go into isra...
|May 17
|EARTHQUAKE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC