In gated Belcara, 4-bedroom Cherry Creek chic villa lives indoor-outdoor, offered at $3.2M
With high-profile corporate moves to Denver like that of BP's regional headquarters, Cherry Creek is suddenly an even more coveted address, without enough high-end product for sale. "There's so little inventory, and it's almost non-existent at this price range," says Kentwood Cherry Creek broker Dawn Raymond - who sold $65 million worth last year, among the top-three Denver agents.
