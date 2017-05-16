In Denver, a storage container houses the Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch...
Wendy Lu McGill, CEO of The Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch and COO Kyle Conrad, work inside a storage container in the Westwood neighborhood in the state's only edible insect farm that raises crickets and other insects to be sold to restaurants on May 9, 2017 in Denver. The two check on their stock of meal worms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates
|2 hr
|Easy
|8
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|tbird19482
|28,332
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|texas pete
|26,370
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|11 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,952
|Ashley Rodriguez
|16 hr
|Wanna know
|1
|Nicole Rodriguez
|17 hr
|Hello
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mon
|brent wuss
|721
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC