In Denver, a storage container houses...

In Denver, a storage container houses the Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch...

Wendy Lu McGill, CEO of The Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch and COO Kyle Conrad, work inside a storage container in the Westwood neighborhood in the state's only edible insect farm that raises crickets and other insects to be sold to restaurants on May 9, 2017 in Denver. The two check on their stock of meal worms.

