I-70 Expansion Foes Turn to Citizen S...

I-70 Expansion Foes Turn to Citizen Science to Gauge Project's Impact

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

A truck rumbles along the I-70 viaduct above a house in Elyria, crossing a stretch of the elevated highway that is scheduled for demolition. In the vast scheme devised by the Colorado Department of Transportation to expand I-70 through a ten-mile stretch of northeast Denver and Aurora, at a projected total cost of around $1.8 billion, five thousand bucks won't even pay for two linear feet of one lane of highway construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 47 min Frankie Rizzo 49,171
Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16) Sun JGJ92 12
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) Sat tbird19482 28,343
Roosters May 19 zooalogy 1
Tar in Denver May 18 Haaalllpppp 4
Tar help May 18 Haaalllpppp 1
last post wins! (Feb '11) May 18 Princess Hey 26,380
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,211 • Total comments across all topics: 281,205,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC