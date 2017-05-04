Hours-Long Standoff In Aurora Ends In Arrest Of Robbery Suspect
Hours-Long Standoff In Aurora Ends In Arrest Of Robbery Suspect Police in Aurora surrounded a motel on Colfax Avenue and arrested an armed robbery suspect after a standoff that stretched across several early morning hours. One Person Killed In Shooting In Motel Parking Lot Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal overnight shooting at a motel in Aurora on Colfax Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|ReplaceGOP
|48,443
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|ReplaceGOP
|28,224
|The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11)
|11 hr
|Steve
|56
|Denver mayor,Denver sheriff,Gov Hickenlooper
|20 hr
|legal citizen
|2
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|20 hr
|legal citizen
|3
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|21 hr
|jonathanriise
|718
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|26,298
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC