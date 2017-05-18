Historic Masonic Center, Largest Building in Highlands, Gets a New Floor
The new maple floor in the ballroom of the Highlands Masonic Temple at 3550 Federal Boulevard is ready for dancing. The floor, replaced in February, is made from the same material used on the building when it was built ninety years ago.
