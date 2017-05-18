Historic Masonic Center, Largest Buil...

Historic Masonic Center, Largest Building in Highlands, Gets a New Floor

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

The new maple floor in the ballroom of the Highlands Masonic Temple at 3550 Federal Boulevard is ready for dancing. The floor, replaced in February, is made from the same material used on the building when it was built ninety years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 min TomInElPaso 48,985
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr ReplaceGOP 28,341
last post wins! (Feb '11) 3 hr Princess Hey 26,380
1987 americas most wanted will now go into isra... Wed EARTHQUAKE 1
Ashley Rodriguez Tue Wanna know 1
Nicole Rodriguez Tue Hello 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mon brent wuss 721
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Denver County was issued at May 18 at 3:28PM MDT

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC