Have Faith: There's a George Michael dinner in Denver next week

Dining review from Beast + Bottle at 719 E. 17th Ave. in Denver on Thursday, May 9, 2013. Do you have faith in chef Paul Reilly? Are you never gonna dance again , unless it's with his chickpea crepes? Are you looking for an excuse to break out your '80s 'Choose Life' t-shirt? Well then, do I have the dinner for you! On Monday, May 15, chef Reilly will present a George Michael musical chairs 4-course dinner at his Uptown restaurant, Beast and Bottle.

