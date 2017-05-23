Hailstorm that hammered west metro Denver May 8 is costliest ever for Colorado
The storm caused $1.4 billion in damages, with an estimated 200,000 combined auto and homeowners insurance claims to be filed A man inspects damage and broken windows inside Beach Court Elementary School Tuesday morning May 09, 2017. The school was closed for the day to repair damage inside and out due Monday's severe hail storm.
