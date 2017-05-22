Guest Column: In support of transpare...

Guest Column: In support of transparency and due process

A strong bipartisan majority of Colorado legislators came together during the 2017 legislative session to pass HB 1313 - Civil Forfeiture Reform. The bill, which adds necessary transparency and due process protections to the asset forfeiture practices of Colorado law enforcement, passed out of both chambers by a combined 81-19 vote and is awaiting signature by Gov. John Hickenlooper.

