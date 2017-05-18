Five Points Jazz Festival returns, ce...

Five Points Jazz Festival returns, celebrates 15th anniversary

11 hrs ago Read more: North Denver Tribune

Denver Arts & Venues' 15th annual Five Points Jazz Festival returns 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 20, celebrating the music, culture and roots of Denver's historic Five Points neighborhood. The free, family-friendly festival takes place on Welton Street between 26th and 29th streets and features more than 40 bands playing live music on nine stages throughout the day.

