Five Points Jazz Festival returns, celebrates 15th anniversary
Denver Arts & Venues' 15th annual Five Points Jazz Festival returns 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 20, celebrating the music, culture and roots of Denver's historic Five Points neighborhood. The free, family-friendly festival takes place on Welton Street between 26th and 29th streets and features more than 40 bands playing live music on nine stages throughout the day.
