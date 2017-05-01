Feds dole out $109 million loan for C-470 expansion in south metro Denver
Funding for new toll lanes on C-470 south of Denver will get $109 million in federal loans under an agreement announced Monday by Colorado officials. The money will help cover the cost of the $276 million project, which will add several express lanes to a 12.5-mile stretch of C-470 between Interstate 25 and Wadsworth Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|48,257
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|28,206
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|26,291
|Women
|Sat
|Assquatch
|3
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|Apr 28
|alimaster
|11
|Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11)
|Apr 28
|Izzy-_-
|3,435
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 25
|JP MORGAN
|717
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC