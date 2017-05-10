Erie officials seek probe into fracki...

Erie officials seek probe into fracking setbacks after Firestone explosion

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: LongmontFYI

Golfers play a round on the Vista Ridge Golf Club with the Encana Rig 272 oil/gas drilling rig in the background in Erie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 min Respect71 48,799
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Respect71 28,307
last post wins! (Feb '11) 10 hr Princess Hey 26,367
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) 10 hr Top 83
ProGlide Tanning for genitals 12 hr Super tanner 1
Advice for visiting Denver 16 hr Lynchmon 3
Opiates Fri tony 7
The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11) May 5 Steve 56
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,714 • Total comments across all topics: 280,994,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC