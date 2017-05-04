Ed White, designer of Denver Botanic Gardens conservatory and friend...
Legendary Denver architect Edward Divine White Jr. died Saturday after a brief illness, leaving behind a string of well known Denver landmarks he either designed or helped save from the wrecking ball, including the iconic tropical conservatory at the Denver Botanic Gardens. White was 92. Legendary Denver architect Edward White Jr., is seen in this 1991 photo at Naropa in Boulder.
