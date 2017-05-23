Denver's increasing population density takes its toll: breathing room drops below national norm

A decade of high-density development and population growth inside Denver is devouring breathing room: Open space per resident has shrunk to less than the national norm. "It is a new asphalt jungle," said Allen Clark, owner of Clark's Downing Street Auto Body, which he founded in 1998 north of downtown, where multistory condo and retail complexes are replacing homes featuring porches and yards.

