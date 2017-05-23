Denver's increasing population density takes its toll: breathing room drops below national norm
A decade of high-density development and population growth inside Denver is devouring breathing room: Open space per resident has shrunk to less than the national norm. "It is a new asphalt jungle," said Allen Clark, owner of Clark's Downing Street Auto Body, which he founded in 1998 north of downtown, where multistory condo and retail complexes are replacing homes featuring porches and yards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 min
|TomInElPaso
|49,210
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|1 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|10
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|16 hr
|tbird19482
|28,354
|casual sex in denver (Apr '15)
|Mon
|bigpoppi
|23
|Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16)
|May 21
|JGJ92
|12
|Roosters
|May 19
|zooalogy
|1
|Tar in Denver
|May 18
|Haaalllpppp
|4
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC