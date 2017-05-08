Denver's commuter corridors, including Broadway, are no longer just ...

If you're among the 32,000 or so drivers who travel on Broadway south of downtown Denver each day, you still may be sore about the six-block bottleneck that since last summer has squeezed four lanes of rush-hour traffic into three. The situation was caused by the installation of a pilot two-way bike lane along the left curb of the one-way southbound street between Bayaud and Virginia avenues.

