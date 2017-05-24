Denver Ted's cheesesteak joint is leaving Capitol Hill for a bigger location in Ballpark
Denver Ted's will be leaving its Capitol Hill location for a larger one by Coors Field. In more local cheesesteak news , Denver Ted's is moving from its longtime Capitol Hill location at 13th and Pearl to LoDo.
