Denver Ted's cheesesteak joint is lea...

Denver Ted's cheesesteak joint is leaving Capitol Hill for a bigger location in Ballpark

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Denver Ted's will be leaving its Capitol Hill location for a larger one by Coors Field. In more local cheesesteak news , Denver Ted's is moving from its longtime Capitol Hill location at 13th and Pearl to LoDo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 10 min cpeter1313 49,244
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Respect71 28,357
Nicole DuBois Savage 18 hr Jamie Dundee 10
casual sex in denver (Apr '15) Mon bigpoppi 23
Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16) May 21 JGJ92 12
Roosters May 19 zooalogy 1
Tar in Denver May 18 Haaalllpppp 4
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,704 • Total comments across all topics: 281,266,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC