Denver spends $1.8 million on half ac...

Denver spends $1.8 million on half acre for National Western Center expansion

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Boulder County Business Report

To continue its expansion of the future National Western Center complex, the city purchased a half-acre site at 47th Avenue and Brighton Boulevard for $1.76 million. The site, according to BusinessDen , included El Duranguense Grocery and was purchased from Elyria Investments, who in turn bought the land in 2009 for $300,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 21 min Respect71 28,346
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 22 min Respect71 49,161
casual sex in denver (Apr '15) 14 hr bigpoppi 23
Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16) Sun JGJ92 12
Roosters May 19 zooalogy 1
Tar in Denver May 18 Haaalllpppp 4
Tar help May 18 Haaalllpppp 1
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC