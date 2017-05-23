Denver spends $1.8 million on half acre for National Western Center expansion
To continue its expansion of the future National Western Center complex, the city purchased a half-acre site at 47th Avenue and Brighton Boulevard for $1.76 million. The site, according to BusinessDen , included El Duranguense Grocery and was purchased from Elyria Investments, who in turn bought the land in 2009 for $300,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|21 min
|Respect71
|28,346
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|22 min
|Respect71
|49,161
|casual sex in denver (Apr '15)
|14 hr
|bigpoppi
|23
|Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16)
|Sun
|JGJ92
|12
|Roosters
|May 19
|zooalogy
|1
|Tar in Denver
|May 18
|Haaalllpppp
|4
|Tar help
|May 18
|Haaalllpppp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC