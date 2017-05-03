Denver police investigating early morning shooting that injured woman
Denver police are investigating after a woman was hit by a bullet when someone fired shots into a residence in the 4200 block of West Dakota Avenue early Wednesday. "There is no suspect description at this point," and it is unclear if the shots were fired from a vehcile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|casual sex in denver (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|bigpoppi
|22
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|48,343
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|28,211
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|Red_Forman
|26,292
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Alwaysontopofher
|79
|Opiates
|Tue
|Alwaysontopofher
|5
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|Tue
|Alwaysontopofher
|26
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC