Denver police investigating early mor...

Denver police investigating early morning shooting that injured woman

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Denver police are investigating after a woman was hit by a bullet when someone fired shots into a residence in the 4200 block of West Dakota Avenue early Wednesday. "There is no suspect description at this point," and it is unclear if the shots were fired from a vehcile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
casual sex in denver (Apr '15) 2 hr bigpoppi 22
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr tbird19482 48,343
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr tbird19482 28,211
last post wins! (Feb '11) 5 hr Red_Forman 26,292
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) Tue Alwaysontopofher 79
Opiates Tue Alwaysontopofher 5
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... Tue Alwaysontopofher 26
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,750,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC