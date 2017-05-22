Denver police identify suspect and of...

Denver police identify suspect and officers involved in Saturday shooting

Read more: Denver Post

A 23-year-old Denver man remained in critical condition Monday days after police shot him several times - with a firearm and a Taser - as he fired at officers in the southwest part of the city. Denver police said Brandon Gerwing remained in critical condition from "multiple gunshot wounds" he suffered Saturday after he shot rookie Officer John Allred in the leg, breaking the femur, and another officer returned fire.

