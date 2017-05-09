Denver plans to repave 100 blocks of downtown-area streets

Keith Ware of the Denver Street Maintenance Division helps with the repaving of Welton Street between 15th and 18th streets in downtown Denver in August 2003 - the last time the city repaved streets in the Central Business District on a wide scale. Between May and late August, Denver Public Works says about 100 blocks of streets in and near downtown are due for milling and repaving work, to be done in phases.

