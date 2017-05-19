Denver native, doctor, Emmy winner: What you may not know about "American Ninja Warrior's" host
Jessie Graff, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Matt Iseman, Kacy Catanzaro at the Emmy Award-nominated "American Ninja Warrior" For Your Consideration screening on the Universal lot Aug. 24, 2016 If it seems like "American Ninja Warrior" was just here, that's because the popular NBC show has never really left, with a plethora of "Ninja Warrior"-inspired gyms, contests and high-profile competitors calling Colorado home. The same goes for "American Ninja Warrior's" Matt Iseman, a 46-year-old Denver native who visits frequently for work and family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,992
|Tar in Denver
|6 hr
|Haaalllpppp
|4
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|tbird19482
|28,342
|Tar help
|8 hr
|Haaalllpppp
|1
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,380
|1987 americas most wanted will now go into isra...
|Wed
|EARTHQUAKE
|1
|Ashley Rodriguez
|May 16
|Wanna know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC