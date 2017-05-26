Denver meets Boulder: Wonderland's enclave in Broomfield is a hit...
Wonderland Homes - a very creative builder that emerged from Boulder and that's earned a huge following in new-urban areas like Stapleton - has a perfect situation in Broomfield for the couple that splits their commute, heading opposite directions on the Denver/Boulder Turnpike. "We're particularly attracting buyers where one commutes one way to Denver, the other to Boulder," said Sean McAleavey, showing off Wonderland's two models at Quail Creek, a mile west of I-25 on W. 136th at Quivas Street.
