Denver is Now a Pilot City for a National Effort to Advance Women's Rights

According to a recent study , women in Denver make nearly $10,000 less a year than their male counterparts. The average wage gap of 82.4 percent puts the Mile High squarely in the middle of the national average with Denver coming in at number 24. As a result, Denver is a prime location for a new concept called " It's Time ."

