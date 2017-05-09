Denver crime blotter: No getaway car

Denver crime blotter: No getaway car

No getaway car. On April 27, Denver police responded to an altercation near the intersection of 20th Street and Chestnut Place where the victim was spit on, had coffee thrown on him and was pepper sprayed before he was stabbed twice.

