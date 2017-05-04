Denver coroner identifies 15-year-old...

Denver coroner identifies 15-year-old girl killed in Westwood shooting

Read more: Denver Post

Fifteen-year-old Kashmier Lujan-Taylor died from one gunshot wound early Wednesday when someone fired multiple bullets into her Westwood neighborhood home as she was sleeping. Kashmier would have turned 16 on May 10, according to the Denver Medical Examiner's Office news release about her death.

