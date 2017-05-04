Denver coroner identifies 15-year-old girl killed in Westwood shooting
Fifteen-year-old Kashmier Lujan-Taylor died from one gunshot wound early Wednesday when someone fired multiple bullets into her Westwood neighborhood home as she was sleeping. Kashmier would have turned 16 on May 10, according to the Denver Medical Examiner's Office news release about her death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|52 min
|Respect71
|48,427
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|28,223
|The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11)
|4 hr
|Steve
|56
|Denver mayor,Denver sheriff,Gov Hickenlooper
|12 hr
|legal citizen
|2
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|12 hr
|legal citizen
|3
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|13 hr
|jonathanriise
|718
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|16 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,298
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC