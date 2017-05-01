Denver City Council approves scale-back of parking exemption
The Denver City Council on Monday approved a scaled-down parking exemption for small lots, siding with advocates pleading for relief in parking-scarce neighborhoods over the objections of the city's own planning staff. Several council members have said they want to see the city stake out broader strategies for dealing with transportation and parking challenges in some of the city's oldest neighborhoods, where street parking is at a premium.
