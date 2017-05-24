Denver-based Extraction Oil & Gas wil...

Denver-based Extraction Oil & Gas will move 40 wells out of Broomfield

9 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will not file spacing applications in Broomfield Thursday, as originally planned, and instead will allow Broomfield's oil and gas task force to continue its work. Instead the Denver-based company will submit applications for an area in incorporated Weld County with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in time for a July hearing.

