Denver bank robbed Tuesday; photos of suspects released
Photographs of three bank robbery suspects were released Tuesday, and investigators seek the public's help in identifying the trio. The armed robbery happened at about 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Bank of Colorado, 3473 W. 32nd Ave., according to the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
