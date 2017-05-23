Denver bank robbed Tuesday; photos of...

Denver bank robbed Tuesday; photos of suspects released

Photographs of three bank robbery suspects were released Tuesday, and investigators seek the public's help in identifying the trio. The armed robbery happened at about 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Bank of Colorado, 3473 W. 32nd Ave., according to the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.

