Dear Evan Hansen Will Launch National Tour from Denver Next Fall

Denver Center for the Performing Arts and producer Stacey Mindich just announced that the national tour of Dear Evan Hansen will launch in Denver in October of 2018, kicking off the 2018/19 DCPA Broadway season. Nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen with a book by Tony nominee Steven Levenson , score by Academy Award winners and Tony nominees Benj Pasek & Justin Paul and directed by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif , will play The Buell Theatre.

