Colorado governor wants map of gas lines after fatal blast
In this April 18, 2017, file photo, investigators stand by as debris is removed from a house that was destroyed in a deadly explosion in Firestone, Colo. The home explosion that killed two people was caused by unrefined natural gas that was leaking from a small abandoned pipeline from a nearby well, fire officials said Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|54 min
|Princess Hey
|26,295
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|cpeter1313
|48,362
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|tbird19482
|28,212
|casual sex in denver (Apr '15)
|12 hr
|bigpoppi
|22
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Alwaysontopofher
|79
|Opiates
|Tue
|Alwaysontopofher
|5
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|Tue
|Alwaysontopofher
|26
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC