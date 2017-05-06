Cinco de Mayo Festival: Celebrates Me...

Cinco de Mayo Festival: Celebrates Mexican culture and sign of solidarity

Read more: Denver Post

Men, women and children, dressed in traditional Mexican attire, proudly strolled through downtown Denver on Saturday as dozens of bright and intricately painted low-riders bobbed up and down and side to side, blaring hip-hop and Spanish-language music through the streets. "It feels good to get the chance to share my culture for two days," said Jacqueline Mendoza, a dancer for Fiesta Colorado.

