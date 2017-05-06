Cinco de Mayo Festival: Celebrates Mexican culture and sign of solidarity

Men, women and children, dressed in traditional Mexican attire, proudly strolled through downtown Denver on Saturday as dozens of bright and intricately painted low-riders bobbed up and down and side to side, blaring hip-hop and Spanish-language music through the streets. "It feels good to get the chance to share my culture for two days," said Jacqueline Mendoza, a dancer for Fiesta Colorado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.