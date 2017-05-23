Christian Gulzow, Alleged Torchy's Killer, Is Death Metal Singer

The man identified by Denver police as Christian Gulzow, the suspect in the fatal stabbing of Brian Lucero in the Torchy's Tacos parking lot early on May 23, is known online as both Christf Glzow and Nrm Bellm, a death-metal vocalist. His various social-media platforms feature multiple images of him with white makeup and gloves sporting long tips of the sort allegedly worn by the killer in the case, and a video on his Instagram account includes violent and bloody knifings.

