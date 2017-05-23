Broadway Deli Fills Gap in Baker Neighborhood's Late-Night Food Scene
Broadway Deli opened up for business over the weekend with no more pizzazz than an A-frame sandwich board propped up on the sidewalk outside its front door at 8 South Broadway. But or months, this bustling neighborhood of bars, music venues, bookstores, boutique shops and restaurants has been clamoring with questions and speculation about what the new business behind the covered-up windows would be and who would be running it.
