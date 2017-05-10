Black Eye Coffee

The Capitol Hill outpost of Black Eye Coffee, which opened in fall 2015, has a decidedly different vibe than that of its older sibling. This Black Eye is a luxe, art-deco-style space, all dark woods and black and gold detailing.

