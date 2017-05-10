Black Eye Coffee
The Capitol Hill outpost of Black Eye Coffee, which opened in fall 2015, has a decidedly different vibe than that of its older sibling. This Black Eye is a luxe, art-deco-style space, all dark woods and black and gold detailing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|33 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,827
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|ReplaceGOP
|28,316
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Princess Hey
|26,367
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|Sat
|Top
|83
|ProGlide Tanning for genitals
|Sat
|Super tanner
|1
|Advice for visiting Denver
|Sat
|Lynchmon
|3
|Opiates
|Fri
|tony
|7
|The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11)
|May 5
|Steve
|56
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC