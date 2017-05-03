Bill to restrict oil and gas 'forced ...

Bill to restrict oil and gas 'forced pooling' procedure fails before Colorado Senate floor

A bill aimed at liming the influence of the controversial " forced pooling " of mineral rights throughout Colorado communities failed in the Senate's State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

