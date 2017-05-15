Backlog of repairs may weigh down Denver's fall bond measures, pushing out new projects
Construction crews from Brannan Sand and Gravel company, work on a paving project over a new bridge at South Havana Street and East Dartmouth Avenue. Massive bond measures that could go to Denver voters this fall offer a chance to improve neighborhoods by adding a new recreation center, retrofitting streets such as Broadway with bike and transit lane upgrades, or even building a pedestrian bridge over railroad tracks to help children in Elyria-Swansea get to school safely.
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 min
|cpeter1313
|48,890
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|13 hr
|tbird19482
|28,322
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Princess Hey
|26,367
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|Sat
|Top
|83
|ProGlide Tanning for genitals
|Sat
|Super tanner
|1
|Advice for visiting Denver
|Sat
|Lynchmon
|3
|Opiates
|May 12
|tony
|7
|The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11)
|May 5
|Steve
|56
