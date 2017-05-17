Apartment executive sentenced to fede...

Apartment executive sentenced to federal prison for exposing Overlook ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A manager of the Overlook at Mile High in Denver has been sentenced to 8 months in federal prison after his company released asbestos dust during a remodeling project while tenants were still living in the building. Senior federal Judge Lewis Babcock also fined John Tom Williams, 58, $100,000 and ordered him to serve a year of conditional release following his prison term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr DebraE 48,951
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr tbird19482 28,337
last post wins! (Feb '11) 5 hr Icnoptnthis 26,377
1987 americas most wanted will now go into isra... 10 hr EARTHQUAKE 1
Opiates Tue Easy 8
Ashley Rodriguez Tue Wanna know 1
Nicole Rodriguez Tue Hello 1
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Denver County was issued at May 18 at 3:19AM MDT

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,094,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC