Apartment executive sentenced to federal prison for exposing Overlook ...
A manager of the Overlook at Mile High in Denver has been sentenced to 8 months in federal prison after his company released asbestos dust during a remodeling project while tenants were still living in the building. Senior federal Judge Lewis Babcock also fined John Tom Williams, 58, $100,000 and ordered him to serve a year of conditional release following his prison term.
