An open mind on Denver's clunky Broadway bike lane

Count us among those who are not fans of the temporary two-way bike lane installed for six blocks on Denver's busy South Broadway. The design feels clunky, plopped on a busy thoroughfare to intentionally discourage commuters from taking this efficient cut-through from downtown to Interstate 25. However, we are willing to keep an open mind about the City and County of Denver's experiment, and we're glad it will stretch through the end of 2017.

