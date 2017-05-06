After two years of debate, Colorado t...

After two years of debate, Colorado teen sexting bill heads to Gov. John Hickenlooper

14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A compromise teen sexting bill is heading to the desk of Colorado's governor after passing both chambers of the state's legislature and more than two years of fierce debate about how to address the complicated issue that's becoming more prevalent. "It's all equal parts relief and happiness," said Rep. Yuelin Willett, R-Grand Junction, who has been one of the champions of the legislation.

