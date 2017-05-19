2nd Man Sentenced In Taxi Driver Murder

2nd Man Sentenced In Taxi Driver Murder

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Gov. Hickenlooper Pardons Felon To Stave Off Deportation Colorado's governor on Friday pardoned a Cuban immigrant for an armed robbery he committed 19 years ago in an effort stave off the man's deportation after immigration authorities detained him following a judge's ruling that he should no longer be imprisoned. 2nd Man Sentenced In Taxi Driver Murder The second man convicted in the murder of a taxi driver was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr tbird19482 28,343
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 8 hr Frankie Rizzo 49,065
Roosters Fri zooalogy 1
Tar in Denver Thu Haaalllpppp 4
Tar help May 18 Haaalllpppp 1
last post wins! (Feb '11) May 18 Princess Hey 26,380
1987 americas most wanted will now go into isra... May 17 EARTHQUAKE 1
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,167,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC