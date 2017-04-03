You Are Reminded That Your Safety is Your Own Responsibility

Encounters with wildlife and nature's fury, human predators, bullies, psychopaths, and the most daunting of all forces-fear itself-all unfold in landscapes of the American West in Janna L. Goodwin's hilarious evening of true stories DENVER - "I'm traveling on my own, renting a cabin at a normally tranquil spot - that's called foreshadowing-on the banks of the Big Laramie River at the edge of the Medicine Bow National Forest."

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Denver Tribune.