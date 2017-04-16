Yes, dog parks can be poop pastures, ...

Yes, dog parks can be poop pastures, but are they unsafe?

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Dogs enjoy each other's company as they gather around the water bowl at the Railyard Dog Park on April 12, 2017 in Denver. News of the April 4 shutdown of a beloved off-leash dog park in Evergreen traveled quickly, like the Twilight Bark in Disney's "101 Dalmatians," over the foothills and along the Front Range, prompting speculation in dog parksby dog owners across the metro area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr TomInElPaso 47,624
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr tbird19482 28,083
Nicole DuBois Savage Sat Jamie Dundee 9
Mexicans (Mar '14) Sat MrHonest 122
Crack in Denver Sat Jimmie 7
Morgan Ingram was not murdered (Oct '12) Fri Bigdad13 170
News Taken for Granite (Dec '09) Apr 12 JBs the one 52
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,537 • Total comments across all topics: 280,347,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC