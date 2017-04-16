Yes, dog parks can be poop pastures, but are they unsafe?

Dogs enjoy each other's company as they gather around the water bowl at the Railyard Dog Park on April 12, 2017 in Denver. News of the April 4 shutdown of a beloved off-leash dog park in Evergreen traveled quickly, like the Twilight Bark in Disney's "101 Dalmatians," over the foothills and along the Front Range, prompting speculation in dog parksby dog owners across the metro area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.