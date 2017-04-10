Year rises to one of warmest on record

Year rises to one of warmest on record

On Thursday, the National Weather Service in Grand Junction tweeted that as of the previous day, Grand Junction was having its fifth-warmest year on record, dating all the way back to 1893 when such records were first kept. The fifth-warmest year.

