Year rises to one of warmest on record
On Thursday, the National Weather Service in Grand Junction tweeted that as of the previous day, Grand Junction was having its fifth-warmest year on record, dating all the way back to 1893 when such records were first kept. The fifth-warmest year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Brian_G
|47,624
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|tbird19482
|28,083
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Sat
|MrHonest
|122
|Crack in Denver
|Sat
|Jimmie
|7
|Morgan Ingram was not murdered (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Bigdad13
|170
|Taken for Granite (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|JBs the one
|52
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC